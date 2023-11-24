“We’re all going to leave as one team” says outgoing manager of Kilkenny city SuperValu which closes this evening

Kilkenny city’s SuperValu will close for good today.

A three-decade supermarket presence at the Market Cross Shopping Centre will end when the 38 SuperValu staff members shut up shop at 6 o’clock this evening, a day earlier than expected.

The team has been instrumental over the years in charity work and this week officially handed over their last contribution to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The outlet was due to close on Saturday evening, but that’s been moved forward to this (Friday) evening.

