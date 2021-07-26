“When you leave the European Union there are consequences” warns Ireland South MEP

U.K. consumers are waking up to an unexpected result of leaving the EU.

Phone roaming charges between the U.K. and EU are being reintroduced by some U.K. telecom providers.

Ireland South M.E.P. Sean Kelly says it took a long time to achieve free-roaming across the EU.

He’s now warning Irish phone users to be on their guard when calling UK numbers, saying “Now European countries find that the United Kingdom businesses, some of them are now reintroducing roaming charges which I’m sure Boris Johnson won’t be highlighting because it’ll be negative, very strongly negative in relation to Brexit but that’s the reality when you leave the European Union there are consequences”.