Witnesses sought to early morning alleged assault in Kilkenny city
Two men were arrested
Witnesses are sought to an alleged assault in Kilkenny city.
A number of men are understood to have been involved in the incident which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Gardaí were called after 3am to the Parade area, where Rose Inn Street meets High Street.
Two men were arrested.
Investigations are ongoing and anybody who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.