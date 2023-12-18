KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Witnesses sought to early morning alleged assault in Kilkenny city

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace18/12/2023
Image Pexels.com

Witnesses are sought to an alleged assault in Kilkenny city.

A number of men are understood to have been involved in the incident which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí were called after 3am to the Parade area, where Rose Inn Street meets High Street.

Two men were arrested.

Investigations are ongoing and anybody who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

