Woman and child left shaken after object thrown at car from flyover bridge in Carlow

A woman and her child were left shaken last evening after their car was damaged in an incident in Carlow.

She was driving along Carpenter’s Way, between Eire Og and Fairgreen, when an object was thrown from the flyover bridge, cracking her windscreen.

It happened just after 6pm last evening.

Gardaí say they consider it extremely serious and are investigating – they’re keen to hear from anybody who witnessed it or experienced similar. They can be contacted on 059 9136620.

No injuries were reported but the motorist was shaken while the child with her was very upset.