We could see hail, sleet and snow this week as a cold snap hits.

A yellow ice warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny and the entire country until midday, with a risk of freezing fog.

Met Eireann is urging drivers to be alert to the risk of icy patches especially on untreated road surfaces and footpaths.

A winter weather advisory will stay in place until Thursday, due to an arctic chill.