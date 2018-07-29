Young Carlow boy saved from drowning in the River Barrow by passing hero

A young Carlow boy was saved from drowning in the River Barrow by a passing driver this week.

The family have told KCLR News that on Thursday afternoon the boy, who had only turned 11 the day before, had banged his head hard but he seemed fine.

Later that evening he was on his way to go swimming in Bagenalstown when he became dizzy and staggered across a busy road.

He then fell over the wall at the other side and into the river with a bag on his back.

However, one of the drivers who saw it happen, quickly got out of his car and went in after him, pulling him to safety.

It transpired the boy had a delayed concussion but he is doing fine now and his family have thanked the brave man who saved his life, saying they’re forever in his debt.