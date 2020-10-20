Young male still in garda custody following yesterday’s early morning incident in Carlow

A male teenager remains in custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 following yesterday’s early morning assault in Carlow Town.

A 16 year old male had been found with stab wounds and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in a serious condition.

A house in The Fairways estate was cordoned off and gardai are asking that anybody who was in the area, especially those who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.

