‘A waste of taxpayers’ money and time’ says South Kilkenny Cllr of Waterford’s latest expansion hope

South Kilkenny Councillors want the Waterford boundary issue “put to bed as soon as possible”.

Their concerns were expressed at yesterday’s meeting of Piltown Municipal District in reaction to the contentious border expansion that was once again proposed by Waterford City and County Council last week. (More on that here).

Cllr Ger Firsby is one of many who are strongly against any changes to the existing county boundary.

He says the full Kilkenny County Council will appeal to Minister Darragh O’Brien not to let it progress, telling KCLR News “We decided to write to the Minister stating our point, our view and our concerns about the whole matter and like basically we just want this to be put to bed as soon as possible because it was a highly emotive issue three years ago and it’ll be the same again if it’s allowed to get ahead of steam”.

He adds “As was aired at the meeting it’s very annoying to see that the boundary issue is back on the agenda on the Waterford side and it was raised I think by a Cllr there who had a motion there and they’re looking for it to go to the Minister for a review of it so I just think, and I know and my colleagues are likewise, it’s just a waste of taxpayers’ money and time”.