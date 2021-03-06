Body found in search for man missing in River Barrow in Kildare

The body of a man in his thirties has been pulled from the River Barrow in Co Kildare by Garda divers, according to Kfm.

100 volunteers and emergency services staff joined the search effort today following a kayaking accident last Sunday.

A child survived after being pulled from the water at Ardreigh Lock near Athy by a passer-by.

The man’s body was recovered at four o’clock and will subject to a post-mortem exam at Naas Hospital.