Carlow fire crew warn of dangers associated with Hallowe’en festivities

Carlow Fire and Rescue Service personnel are warning of dangers associated with Hallowe’en festivities.

It’s one of the busiest times of year for emergency crews locally.

They’ve issued this appeal online:

The crew was busy with a blaze last evening (more on that here) while Gardaí too have also warned of Hallowe’en associated incidents following a seizure in recent days (details here).

And it seems the build-up began early as we’ve been hearing over the last few weeks (more here and here).