Carlow Town Local Electoral Area continues to have highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Carlow and Kilkenny

Carlow Town had the highest level per population of Covid-19 cases in the fortnight to Monday across our two counties.

Figures released this morning show that after 68 new positive tests in the local electoral area, it returned a 14-day incidence rate of 300 per 100,000, just below the national figure of 373.

That’s followed locally by Piltown on 248 (after 53 cases), Kilkenny City on 245 (71), Callan Thomastown on 205 (52), Castlecomer on 165 (39), Bagenalstown on 147 (23) with Tullow having the lowest of 134 (25).

Nationally, Carndonagh in Donegal still boasts the country’s highest rate at 2,110, almost six times the Irish average.

