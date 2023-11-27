Conservation works at Carlow Courthouse railings are a priority according to Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan

The Junior Minister for the OPW says conservation works on the railings at Carlow Courthouse are a priority.

It comes as the monthly meeting of Carlow County Council last week heard fresh calls for the courts service itself to be taken to court because of the state of the railings.

The upkeep of the historic railings at Carlow Courthouse – which are included as part of the protected structure – is the responsibility of the OPW and the Courts Service.

For years, there have been repeated calls for urgent conservation works to be carried out on them.

Councillor Fergal Browne told the November meeting of the council that what has been done to-date isn’t enough and reiterated his calls for legal proceedings to be initiated against the courts service itself.

However, responding in writing to questions submitted by Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Junior Minister for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan says works there are still a priority.

Some repairs and restoration works have already been carried out, but 50 sections are still in need of attention.

Minister O’Donovan says a design team is to be assembled shortly and has assured that the project will be further developed in 2024.