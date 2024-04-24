A Dáil motion’s being debated today to replace means-testing for the Carers’ Allowance.

The Regional Group of TDs are calling for all-party support, to provide financial stability and recognition to family carers across the country.

It’s as a similar plea was outlined at last week’s monthly meeting of councillors in the Castlecomer Municipal District.

Deputy Denis Naughten says means-testing the Carers’ Allowance has left many struggling to make ends meet, and forced to choose between food and fuel for heating; “It’s vitally important that we do remove the means test from the Carers’ Allowance because it does for the first time then provide recognition from the State of the very vital work that’s being carried out by half a million carers right across this country”.