Domestic abuse calls to Gardaí in Carlow Kilkenny increased by 17% during the pandemic

Gardaí locally have seen a 17% increase in the number of calls about domestic abuse during the pandemic.

As part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, our talk shows are featuring a range of people who provide supports to those who need or want to avail of them.

Detective Sergeant Elaine Dalton’s with the Kilkenny City-based Garda Protective Services Unit (contact them on 056 777 5066 with other assistance available here).

