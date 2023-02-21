Episode 2: Strength Training

In this episode, we are joined by Paul Norton from Carlow, an expert in strength training & particularly female fat loss/confidence building.

Paul has over 23,000 followers on Instagram & runs a very successful online coaching programme. Here, we talk about what strength training is, why everyone at all ages should do it, the common obstacles we see when starting, how to switch your mindset to training for health rather than just aesthetics, Paul’s recent trip to Mt. Everest, the basics of training, nutrition around training & so much more.

“It doesn’t matter how you look, it is how you want to feel. Feeling is emotion, and it all comes back to feeling confident. Confidence is everything, and the reason we train.”