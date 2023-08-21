Five Kilkenny festivals and the Tullow Show in Carlow see boost for both counties

Many local outlets are recording a financial win locally following a variety of recent festive events.

The Kilkenny Arts Festival, Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival and Thomastown Creative Arts Festival ended their ten-day runs last night (Sunday).

Added to those, the weekend too saw Inistioge’s focus on Trad and Folk in the guise of Keep Her Lit while Graignamanagh again became the Town of Books.

And hundreds flocked to the Tullow Agricultural Show yesterday.

Visitors have been lauding the local facilities they found in each county as well as the array of offerings all of which enhanced their stays.

And for businesses there was a boost with many spending on accommodation, food and more.