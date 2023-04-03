Funeral takes place today of a much-loved family man with roots in both Carlow and Kilkenny

The funeral takes place today of a much-loved family man with roots in Carlow and Kilkenny.

50-year-old David Hutton died last Wednesday following an accident in the Ballintrane, Fenagh area of Co Carlow.

Originally from Ardristan, Tullow, with ties too to Rathoe, he’s been living in Paulstown, Co Kilkenny for many years with his wife and their three small children.

Mass for David will be held at 11 o’clock this morning at the Church of the Assumption in Paulstown after which he’ll be laid to rest in the Holy Family Cemetery.

Tributes to him were outlined over the weekend from representatives of a variety of clubs and organisations.