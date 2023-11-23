Gardaí in Kilkenny reiterate appeal for witnesses to fatal road crash between Thomastown and Knocktopher

Gardaí are reiterating their appeal for witnesses to a fatal road crash in County Kilkenny last Thursday.

A man aged in his forties died in the single vehicle incident which happened at 4pm at Castlecolumb, Knocktopher.

Garda Noelle Curran has been telling KCLR News; “This vehicle left the roadway between Thomastown and Knocktopher just when you leave Thomastown just before you turn right for Knocktopher the accident occurred there and unfortunately the driver was fatally injured”.

She adds that her colleagues would like to hear from anybody who might have information, saying; “Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating this tragic accident and appealing to anyone who may have been in the Thomastown/Ballyhale area, travelling on the road at around 4pm on last Thursday, the 16th “.

More information here and if you can help you can contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7724222.