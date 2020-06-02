Hosepipe ban could be on the cards this week

It looks like a hosepipe ban is on the cards across the country.

Irish Water says it’s ‘increasingly likely’ it’ll have to bring it in, as demand for water soars by 20 per cent and the drought gets worse.

Several of the utility’s drinking water schemes are already in drought with many more at risk of going into drought because of the warm weather.

Head of customer operations with Irish Water, Yvonne Harris, says they’ll probably make a decision this week on whether or not to introduce a hosepipe ban.