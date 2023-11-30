FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny Lions Club begin roll-out of 2023 Spirit of Christmas Hamper Appeal
Kilkenny Lions Club get their 2023 fundraising campaign officially underway this evening.
The annual auction of items donated by local businesses begins its roll-out on our Farm Show with Matt O’Keeffe and George Candler.
The 31st initiative was launched last month (hear from attendees here).
And between 7 & 8pm the first lots will be auctioned off with the remainder going under the hammer next week on various KCLR shows.
You can phone our special line to bid: 056 77 96 223.
The list can be found in the Kilkenny People newspaper and online here at KCLR: