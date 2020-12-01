Kilkenny Lions Club general auction kicks off this morning

Kilkenny Lions Club kick off their general auction as part of their Christmas Hamper Appeal this morning.

It follows a very successful selling of lots on the Farm Show last Thursday (read about that here).

John Walsh is at the helm of KCLR Breakfast for the run from 7:30am to 9am today, tomorrow & Thursday with further items each day on KCLR Lunch from 12-2pm & again from 2:30-4pm.

All proceeds will go to help those locally in need – to bid simply call the hotline 056 77 96 223 when prompted on air.

There are 65 items across today’s auction including vouchers for fast food outlets, supermarket, restaurant, pottery, computer parts, services for oil burners and more.

To view them see the Kilkenny People newspaper or click here