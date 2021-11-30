Kilkenny Lions Club get Spirit of Christmas general auction underway

The Spirit of Christmas Auction is underway.

The annual Kilkenny Lions Club fundraiser kicked of last Thursday with the first of two specialised auctions on our Glanbia Farm Show (see here) which realised 94% of the value of the lots, hopes are high for a similar result when the second one rolls out on the same programme later this week.

Then this morning (Tuesday, 30th November) the three-day general auction began on KCLR Breakfast. (View the lot lists here).

Local business and farming communities donate lots for the event each year which bids are then taken on allowing listeners the chance to maybe bag a bargain while also giving to a deserving local charity.

Lions President Eddie Holohan says “We have a total of 160 items over the three days across a very wide range of items from holidays to vouchers to various shops and stores around town to services and garages etc, all the details of the items are in this week’s Kilkenny People or on KCLR”.

He outlines how it’s working across the three days with “17 or 18 items per show starting with KCLR Breakfast and continuing at 12 o’clock with KCLR Lunch up to 4 o’clock, each of the three days Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be auctioning off those items and we’ll be asking people to support us by ringing in on 056 7796223 and offering their bids, we’re on the phones there waiting to take those bids”.