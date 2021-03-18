Latest funding for Carlow represents ‘a vote of confidence’ in the county according to the Housing Minister

Minister Darragh O’Brien says the latest funding for Carlow represents “a vote of confidence” in the county that many feel is overdue.

It's after an extra €5million's been confirmed for Carlow town this week.

It's on top of the almost €10 million secured for Project Carlow 2040 plans.

Minister O’Brien’s in charge of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

He’s been telling KCLR that this investment in Carlow will address a lot of locals’ frustrations with his Department, saying”It is about a confidence in Carlow and recognising the serious potential that’s there but also let’s be straight about it that you know people will feel, many of your listeners in Carlow and I know your public reps and Jennifer (Murnane O’Connor) and others who’ve been saying that they haven’t felt that Carlow has had the attention that it deserves and is warranted to help it to move onto the next stage and I think this funding is very much going to help”.