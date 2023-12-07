Little or no progress made on commitments to family carers in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

A appraisal of the Government’s efforts to fulfill the commitments made to family carers has been published.

The Family Scorecard indicates very little or no progress has been made since it’s inception in 2020.

The Program For Government, agreed upon by the Coalition four years ago, has failed to deliver on its promises to carers.

Catherine Cox says they are very disappointed and the Government is running out of time to make good on its promises; “They committed to doing this, time is definitely running out, we see just this week and they’ve announced a Referendum next March to support care in the home and value family carers, unless they put those words into action and truly support family carers with adequate resources then unfortunately those words mean nothing”.

Meanwhile, hear from Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan had to say about carers and other topics when she spoke to KCLR News yesterday.