More award nominations for Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon

Cartoon Saloon are not unused to award wins and nominations and they’re now in line for more.

The five-time Oscar nominated team, which is headquartered in Kilkenny city, most recently took home an Emmy for involvement in Star Wars Visions episode ‘Screecher’s Reach’.

The same production’s been listed for a chance in two categories at the Annies which take place on the 17th of February.

Director Paul Young on “Screecher’s Reach” | Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 | Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 | StarWars.com