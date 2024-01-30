Numbers of patients waiting for a bed at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny almost trebled in 24 hours

The number of people waiting on a bed at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has almost trebled in one day.

The Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation’s daily trolley watch shows 20 patients are waiting today, 14 of them in the local emergency department with six on other wards.

Yesterday, there were seven waiting overall, three in the E.D. with the rest elsewhere.

It’s as the facility’s Clinical Director, Professor Garry Courtney, last week outlined the challenges facing staff there as various illnesses sweep through the community – hear that here.

Visitor restrictions continue.