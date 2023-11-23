Road deaths to the fore of Garda talks today with 169 fatalities so far this year, eight of them in Carlow and Kilkenny

The Garda presence on the roads will be the focus of a meeting in our Division today.

The Policing Authority and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will also address equality, diversity and inclusion within the force, performance of the gardaí and planning for next year.

Community policing is also on the agenda at the talks which take place in Waterford. (Local Deputy John McGuinness had something to say to Commissioner Harris about this recently).

Roads policing is a pressing issue after 169 deaths in traffic collisions so far this year, eight of them across Carlow and Kilkenny alone.

Meanwhile, witnesses are being sought to yesterday’s fatal crash in Co Kildare.