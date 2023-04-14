Róisín O added to lineup for Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival as tickets go on sale this morning

Róisín O’s been added to the lineup for Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival.

She’ll join Imelda May for the gig at the Castlecomer GAA grounds on the 1st of July.

Other acts have yet to be announced but tickets go on sale this (Friday) morning from 10am via Ticketmaster and also in The Gem and Holohan’s in the North Kilkenny town.

More here

Meanwhile, Castlecomer had more news to share yesterday (Thursday, 13th April).