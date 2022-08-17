SETU’s latest advert mentions Kilkenny campus but there’s still no confirmation of a site or plan for one

The new South East Technological University is recruiting for its Governing Body.

Expressions of interest are being invited from suitably qualified external candidates interested in serving the region.

Applications close on the 7th of September at 12noon.

And again the advert says the regional university will have campuses in Carlow, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow and Kilkenny.

The facility officially came into being with the amalgamation of Waterford IT and IT Carlow earlier this year and, though several calls have been made for a campus in Kilkenny so far there’s been no confirmation as to if or where this might be located.

While taking up the office of Mayor, Cllr David Fitzgerald pledged to ensure the county wouldn’t be left behind.