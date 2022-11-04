Taoiseach says he fully intends to stay on as leader of Fianna Fáil – he was in Carlow yesterday and is planning to visit Kilkenny soon

Micheál Martin says he fully intends to stay on as leader of Fianna Fail after he steps down as Taoiseach next month.

He was speaking to KCLR on a visit to Carlow yesterday and he told KCLR there that he has plans to visit the other half of the local constituency, Kilkenny, soon.

Local Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness previously told us that Mr Martin will have to step down next year to allow a new face lead the party into the next election.

But the Taoiseach says he will be staying on as Tanaiste as per the coalition agreement.

He sat down with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin for a wide-ranging interview yesterday – to hear that in full tune into KCLR Live from 10am.

