Kilkenny County Council’s decided on new names for a number of local structures and amenities.

In Kilkenny city the outdoor square at the Market Yard is now Dame Alice Yard while the nearby outdoor activity spot has become The Abbey Skatepark. Slightly downstream, where the water hub’s to go near the council premises, will be known as Nore River Facilities and Rosehill Bridge is the name given to the water crossing at Cootes Lane.

In Castlecomer then the pedestrian footbridge, which was opened in 2022, is to be called The Miners’ Bridge which Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick says will serve as a reminder to the town’s past and its resilience since;