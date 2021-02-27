The Week: A year of Covid-19, the loss of sporting giants from Carlow and Kilkenny and the sad story of Tracey Campbell Fitzpatrick

We’ve been hearing this week of the very sad story of 36-year-old Tracey Campbell Fitzpatrick who died shortly after giving birth in 2016 at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny. It featured in our News after the hospital and the HSE in court admitted liability and apologised for failures in her care. Read about that here Neither wished to comment further on KCLR. Solicitor for the Campbell and Fitzpatrick Families, Sinead Harrington joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on Thursday’s KCLR Live – listen back here: Then on Friday’s show Eimear was joined by Tracey’s husband, Carlow man Bernard Fitzpatrick – hear what he had to say here:

RIP Gary Halpin and Tom Foley

This week saw a lot of sadness in both Carlow and Kilkenny as two giants of the sporting world died.

On Wednesday there was shock as word reached us about legendary rugby hero Gary Halpin’s sudden death at the age of 55. Read about that here with more here

KCLR Live‘s Eimear Ní Bhraonáin caught up with Tim Kiely – listen back to that conversation here:

While on The Way It Is our Sue Nunn was joined by Joe Reidy – hear that here:

Then on Thursday morning we heard that Bagenalstown based horse trainer Tom Foley had died following a battle with cancer- read about that here and here

Again, many wanted to pay tribute to the man behind famous beast Danoli. On KCLR Live Eimear Ní Bhraonáin was joined by Willie Mullins – hear what he had to say here:

While on The Way It Is, Sue Nunn spoke with our own Monica Hayes about a documentary she’d done with the famous trainer – hear that chat here:

A Year of Covid

Can you believe we’ve been living with Coronavirus for a whole year?

Carlow-based GP Paula Greally discussed this and more with our Sue Nunn on Friday’s The Way It Is:

While, as Leaving Cert students prepare to head back to the classrooms on Monday, sixth-year student at St Leo’s College Carlow, Amy McLoughlin, outlined how she’s faring and what happens next on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin …

Then on The Saturday Show our Edward Hayden spoke to Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People to talk about the tough twelve months we’ve all gone through.

And it seems Mary Butler had been listening intently to the show before taking to the airwaves herself …

Naturist Hours in Supermarkets

Could you see yourself strolling through the aisles of your local supermarket, in the nip?

One local man can!

Jimmy the Naturist outlined his request on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin …

Margo in the Money

We love giving away things on KCLR and every Saturday our Brian Redmond tries to give away cash on The Breakfast Buffet.

He does this through Ireland’s Easiest Quiz with a kitty that starts at €100 and increases by that amount each week it’s not won.

It’d risen to €600 this past weekend and now it seems contestant Margo is in the money …

