The Week: Fika, Fish and IVF

Today, we’ve got the art of Fika and how you’ll find it locally, Carlow’s canal catch, South Kilkenny’s most famous daughter, a Kilkenny City outlet visited by Gardaí and one woman’s IVF journey.

Vicky Phelan

Vicky Phelan is a force of nature. A woman thrust into the spotlight, a place she’d rather not be, but one that shows her strength while undergoing a very public battle with cancer and campaigning for all who, like her, were affected by the CervicalCheck controversy.

The Mooncoin native is currently in America undergoing more treatment – we reported on her first update from there here

This week our Sue Nunn spoke to the South Kilkenny woman to get the latest on how she’s doing and to hear about a very special auction of a portrait that realised tens of thousands of euro for charity.

Also part of that conversation was Philip Sheppard of Sheppard’s Auction House and the man who bought the piece, Vicky’s childhood friend David Brennan of Eastgate Engineering.

Listen back to Thursday’s chat on The Way It Is here:

CBD Dispensary

Little Collins CBD Dispensary opened up on Kieran Street in Kilkenny last year and on Thursday found itself the subject of a Garda visit – read about that here

Earlier that morning outlet owner JP O’Brien was on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin to discuss his shop and operating as a health food business:

Fancy a Fika?

Do you know what Fika is? Visual Carlow is inviting you to experience it – more on their February listing here

To learn more, our Edward Hayden caught up with David Moore on The Saturday Show:

Fish Find

Did you hear about the huge pike found locally lately?

Shakur Roche has been telling our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is how he landed the fish in the canal in Bagenalstown Co. Carlow …

The Scenic Route

We spend so much of our younger years listening to how not to get pregnant that for some, by the time they’re ready to expand their family, the idea that they might have issues conceiving is alien to them.

Unfortunately, there are many reasons why getting pregnant or even staying pregnant can be problematic.

Jennifer Ryan Moran, a Laois mum, documents her IVF journey at The Scenic Route by Jen.

This week she spoke with our Eimear ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live about the hidden costs of IVF and the push for new legislation to enable free access to it:

