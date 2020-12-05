The Week: rising Covid figures, Waterford V South Kilkenny, winning pizza and more

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on air and online.

Today, we’ve got rising Coronavirus figures, one Waterford Councillor’s hopes to extend his city into South Kilkenny (and some of the local reaction!), the Enough Is Enough-Stop Domestic Abuse campaign continues, a winning Carlow nurse and how to win some pizza!

Covid Cases Climbing

It’s been something of a week of numbers with regards to Covid19. As the nation’s 14-day incidence rate appeared to be decreasing, Carlow and Kilkenny’s figures seemed to be on the rise, with both among the top ten counties for cases in the country.

St Luke’s General Hospital too saw an increase in the number of patients with the virus being treated. Read about that here

We also heard this week from SIPTU representative Denis Hynes who represents some frontline personnel, as well as from a Carlow student Nurse who’s spent time on a Covid ward, while a number of people in various positions continue to contact the station offering up some insights into what’s being faced by those on the coalface who are helping to battle the virus and curb the spread.

Sue Nunn was joined on Thursday’s The Way It Is by General Manager of the hospital Anne Slattery – you can listen back to that here:

Waterford Ambitions

It emerged at Wednesday’s meeting of the Piltown Municipal District that Waterford councillor Jody Power’s set to table a motion seeking to expand that city into South Kilkenny. Read our news story on that here

Cllr Power joined Sue Nunn on The Way It Is the following day. Read about that here

While his Green Party colleague in Kilkenny, Cllr Maria Dollard, had a rather tongue-in-cheek reaction to the whole thing which you can read about here

It’s not the first time the issue’s arisen, our Edwina Grace attended a meeting on this in 2015 in Slieverue – listen back to what Kilkenny people there had to say at the time:

Enough Is Enough – Stop Domestic Abuse

The 16 day awareness campaign ‘Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Abuse’ continues on KCLR Live (weekdays 10am to 12pm) & The Way It Is (weekdays 4pm to 6pm). Among those Eimear Ní Bhraonáin spoke to were Lisa Morris of Amber Women’s Refuge and family therapist Mary Ronayne about families in recovery …

Award-Winning Nurse

Did you know that the Irish Healthcare Awards‘ Practice Nurse of the Year is from Carlow, lives in Kilkenny and works at IT Carlow? Our Sue Nunn caught up with Theresa Lowry-Lehnen on The Way It Is …

Pizza Party

John Keane regularly talks to stars of screen, song and stage on KCLR Lunch (weekdays 12pm to 4pm). And he runs some fun competitions too. Including a weekly one with Four Star Pizza Hear what it’s all about and how you could be victorious by listening back to Friday’s winners …

