Three car collision near Cuffesgrange on main Callan to Kilkenny road

Emergency services are dealing with another crash on the N76 Callan road in Kilkenny this morning.

It happened on the Callan side of Cuffesgrange and three cars are understood to be involved.

Gardaí, fire and ambulance services are attending the scene but there are no details of any injuries at this stage.

The road remains open but traffic is being managed in the area by Gardaí on point duty.

Care is needed on the approach.

It follows a serious collision on the same route on Tuesday morning.

KCLR news has reported how 2 people rushed to hospital following that four car crash are now in a stable condition.