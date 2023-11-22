Three men still detained at Garda stations in the South East and a fourth arrested in connection with Carlow town shooting

Three men remain in Garda custody as part of the investigations into a shooting in a Carlow town estate last year.

Shots were fired at a house in The Laurels on the Tullow Road at about 6pm on the 5th of December 2022.

Five people were arrested on Monday following searches in Carlow, Wexford and Waterford (more here).

Two of those, aged in their thirties and fifties, have been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

While the remaining three, all of whom are aged in their twenties, continued to be held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda stations in the South East.

Meanwhile, a fourth person aged in his thirties was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, 21st November) and has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, also at a Garda station in the region.

Investigations are ongoing.