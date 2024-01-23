Tom Brett’s legacy is “there for all to see” according to Kilkenny Cllr David Fitzgerald

“His legacy is there for all to see”.

So says Cllr David Fitzgerald of the late Tom Brett.

The renowned photographer who documented life in Kilkenny for print media and private families died on Sunday at St Luke’s Hospital.

Cllr Fitzgerald was key in brokering a deal between Tom and the county council for access to his extensive collection of work from the 1950s onwards.

He’s been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace he was also a friend …