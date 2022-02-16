KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Traffic down to single lane northbound at Paulstown exit on M9 through Kilkenny
A crane's expected to arrive there
Traffic’s down to single-lane along one stretch of the M9 this afternoon.
It’s understood a truck broke down last night on the side of the route northbound close to Junction 7 / Paulstown.
It’s due to be cleared – Gardaí from Kilkenny are attending the scene and a crane is expected to arrive.
