Traffic down to single lane northbound at Paulstown exit on M9 through Kilkenny

A crane's expected to arrive there

Traffic’s down to single-lane along one stretch of the M9 this afternoon.

It’s understood a truck broke down last night on the side of the route northbound close to Junction 7 / Paulstown.

It’s due to be cleared – Gardaí from Kilkenny are attending the scene and a crane is expected to arrive.

