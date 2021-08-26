Wanton vandalism is how Carlow Kilkenny Crime Prevention Officer describes an attack on Bagenalstown home

An attack on a home in Bagnalstown last weekend is being described as an act of wanton vandalism.

Glass in a door and windows were smashed in the incident on High Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sgt Peter McConnon says “The injured party returned home to find a glass panel on the front door and three upstairs windows broken so again, you know, no apparent motive except wanton vandalism so the Gardai in Bagenalstown are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area of High Street and seeing an incident like this occurring between 1:30 and 6:30am to contact them”.