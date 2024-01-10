With George Clooney promising a return to Ireland, hopes are high that he might stop by his ancestral Kilkenny home

A Hollywood star could soon be catching up with his Kilkenny cousins.

George Clooney’s family has its roots in the Tullahought and Windgap area where his ancestor Nicholas emigrated from in the 1840s.

The star of films including Oceans Eleven and Ticket to Paradise previously visited relatives in Co Laois and there were hopes he might swing by Kilkenny.

Cllr David Fitzgerald previously extended this online invite;

Now, while on promotional tour for new movie ‘The Boys in the Boat’, George has been telling interviewers; “I went and visited a couple of years back, brought my kids and got to spend some time, Bono took us around and we had a really wonderful time, we’re all going to come back soon because my kids are a little older”.