2023 worst year for hospital overcrowding according to the INMO but St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny saw such figures fall compared to last year

2023 was the worst year for hospital overcrowding according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

They say more than 120,00 patients have gone without a bed so far this year.

However, St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny recorded a year-on-year drop of about a third – while 6087 were found to be waiting there last year, it dropped to 4,070 this year so far.

Meanwhile, 20 people were waiting there this morning, 14 of them in the local emergency department (ED) with six more on other wards.

It’s as the HSE has called on only those in need of urgent care to present at the ED this Christmas and New Year asking others to instead first check in with their GP, pharmacist or Caredoc.