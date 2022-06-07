Carlow Arts Festival 2022 – Interviews

As part of the lead up to the Carlow Arts Festival, I spoke to a number of the visiting artists appearing at the weekend gigs.

Looking forward to a great run of gigs at the weekend, not forgetting the amazing line up at Carlow Live and Local. It promises to be a cracking weekend of music. More details here

First up, I spoke with Malaki, heard his thoughtful approach to his music and got a hint of what’s to come.

Karen Cowley from Wyvern Lingo took time out of preparations to chat about recent experiences, the making of the latest album and the buzz of live performance:

Strange Boy promises an incredible night of music:

Tolu Makay spoke to me about her influences, her musical heroes and, despite my best efforts, would not give anything away about the upcoming gig. You’ll just have to get there!