Carlow Arts Festival 2022 – Interviews

O’Hara’s Quarter Late Night

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman07/06/2022

As part of the lead up to the Carlow Arts Festival, I spoke to a number of the visiting artists appearing at the weekend gigs.

Looking forward to a great run of gigs at the weekend, not forgetting the amazing line up at Carlow Live and Local. It promises to be a cracking weekend of music. More details here

First up, I spoke with Malaki, heard his thoughtful approach to his music and got a hint of what’s to come.

Ceol Anocht: Interview – Tolü Makay – 2/6/2022

Karen Cowley from Wyvern Lingo took time out of preparations to chat about recent experiences, the making of the latest album and the buzz of live performance:

Ceol Anocht: Interview – Karen Cowley (Wyvern Lingo) – 26/5/2022

Strange Boy promises an incredible night of music:

Ceol Anocht: Interview – Strange Boy – 27/5/2022

Tolu Makay spoke to me about her influences, her musical heroes and, despite my best efforts, would not give anything away about the upcoming gig. You’ll just have to get there!

Ceol Anocht: Interview – Tolü Makay – 2/6/2022

 

