Funeral of former Kilkenny hurler John ‘Jack’ Kinsella takes place in his beloved Bennettsbridge this morning

The funeral takes place later this morning of John ‘Jack’ Kinsella.

The former Bennettsbridge club and Kilkenny county hurler, showband star and radio broadcaster died on Monday morning.

Crowds are expected to attend his Mass which gets underway at 11 o’clock in St Bennett’s Church in his home village with a live stream for those who can’t make it. (You can watch that here).

He’ll then be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

