Mount Leinster continued to burn last night as further fires appear to have been started.

Carlow County Fire & Rescue had to close the road between Carroll’s Cross/Corrabut Gap and the Nine Stones for a number of hours, the route deemed impassable due to low visibility caused by the smoke after at least three more fires broke out yesterday evening.

Crews have been out at various stages since Sunday evening despite repeated warnings that it’s illegal to set such grounds ablaze at this time of year.

We’ve heard from various people as to the impact on the area while the Acting Fire Chief outlined on The KCLR Daily the pressures such incidents place on his team’s resources.

Yesterday afternoon two units had to be redeployed to a residential premises close to SETU Carlow to deal with what was described as a ‘serious’ house fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.