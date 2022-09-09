The passing of Queen Elizabeth, energy crisis and forthcoming Budget all discussed as Fine Gael Parliamentary Party meeting gets underway in Kilkenny city

The passing of Queen Elizabeth, the energy crisis and the upcoming Budget were all being discussed as the Fine Gael leader arrived in Kilkenny today ahead of the party think-in.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar went on a walkabout of the city, meeting with individuals and businesses locally.

He then addressed the media alongside Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan and Chair of the FG Parliamentary Party Richard Bruton as they prepared to sit down with colleagues ahead of a new Dáil term.

They’re set to discuss a range of topics today and tomorrow (Saturday) and some of this was touched upon in this morning’s media address:

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin broadcast KCLR Live from the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel as the event was getting underway:

Meanwhile, a number of the party’s personnel used the location of the event to arrive a day early for various reasons.

Minister Simon Harris had good news for Grennan College Equestrian Centre in Thomastown, Minister Simon Coveney was at Lyrath Estate Hotel for the ASA conference, Minister Heather Humphreys visited Callan, Minister Helen McEntee helped to mark the 20th anniversary of the opening of Amber Women’s Refuge and Junior Minister Damien English stopped off in Castlecomer.

Added to that Fianna Fáil’s Minister Michael McGrath was in Kilkenny too to officially open the newly expanded DPD depot.