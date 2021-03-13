The Week: A Whistleblower, A Bishop and A Host of Wonderful Women

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on-air and online.

Today we’ve everything from marking International Women’s Day to the festivities leading up to the date of Ireland’s main man, St Patrick. We look at two aspects of our Defence Forces; abuse within and a supporting campaign of those who’ve left service.

With Covid-19 we look at the figures and how they might impact on the easing of restrictions, while a senior member of the Catholic Church locally has his say and a celebrity gardener outlines why so much money’s been spent on gardening products during lockdown.

There were some striking news stories too across the week, from €28 million investment in both Carlow and Kilkenny, as well as a tragedy for a County Carlow locality with good news for a Kilkenny company and movement on plans for the Barrow River.

As always, you can join our news team across the day, seven days a week, read the stories on kclr96fm.com and scoreline.ie or take us with you on the KCLR app.

From Army Whistleblower to ‘I Am A Veteran’

Retired Irish Army Captain Dr. Tom Clonan joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live to discuss calls for an inquiry into allegations of systematic child sex abuse at the Curragh by whistleblower Anthony O’Brien:

Separately, we heard of a new campaign by Óglaigh Náisiúnta an hÉireann, the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel called ‘I Am A Veteran’.

Read about that here

Covid

For three consecutive days this week, Kilkenny recorded the country’s lowest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 while Carlow maintained a figure below the national one. (More on that here).

Professor Tomás Ryan of Trinity College joined our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is to look at how, or if, we can take advantage of low numbers of the virus in Kilkenny and Carlow:

While Bishop Denis Nulty also spoke with Sue about the call by Bishop’s to their flocks to lobby TDs on a return to worship in our churches …

Gardening’s Mr Gavin

How have you been spending lockdown? Many it seems have been splashing the cash on garden products.

Celebrity gardener Diarmuid Gavin was on KCLR Live to tell our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin all about that:

Wonderful Women

Monday was International Women’s Day and we heralded many of those from Carlow and Kilkenny who are soaring in their respective fields.

A wealth of events took place to mark the date – read about that here

Our Sue Nunn spoke on The Way It Is with Orla Kelly, architect and would-be politician, and her husband renowned painter Blaise Smith on Blaise’s paintings of women who have inspired him especially for RHA Women Scientists:

While Professor Cliona Ní Cheallaigh of Covid Women’s Voices spoke to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live about how the Pandemic has placed a disproportionate financial and emotional burden on women:

Then on The Saturday Show our Edward Hayden caught up with ‘Mother of Ireland’ Mary O’Rourke:

Going Green

We began the week with women and we finish it looking at plans to mark the life of a man, a certain Patrick, Ireland’s national saint.

In the lead-up to next Wednesday, 17th March, Carlow’s Seachtain na Gaeilge got underway (more on that here) while the St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny‘s making shapes, including turning certain buildings green (more on that here)

Catch Up

There’s plenty more from across the week here on KCLR.

You’ll find our news stories here while regular key features from programmes covering a range of topics, including travel, fitness, health care, as well as repeats of our talk shows and more can be found in our Catch Up section.

Best of all, you can read and listen to everything in the KCLR app.