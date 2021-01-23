The Week: local reaction to American President’s inauguration, travel talk and vaccinations

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on air and online.

Today we’ve got a new American President, Covid19 updates, a special visitor to one local spot, calls to and advice on more responsible dog ownership, smarter travel funding, greyway proposal, garda patrols and some fitness fun.

Covid19

As new cases of Covid19 are announced locally each day, there’s been a lot of chat about getting tested for the virus. On Thursday we revealed a new drive-through service was opening up in Kilkenny. Details of that can be found here

Much of the conversation this week though has focused on vaccinations, with many left frustrated with regards to the timeline of who gets the injection and when.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee joined Edward Hayden on KCLR Live to chat about her own Covid19 battle and more:

While there was joy at Drakelands Nursing Home this week. Sue Nunn was joined on The Way It Is by the facility’s owner and manager Anne Fleck Byrne as residents there go the jab:

New President

America saw its 46th President inaugurated this week.

Carlow College lecturer Dr Eric Derr had a lot to say on the topic when he joined our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is …

While Kilkenny based Suzanna Crampton too had her say on the same show:

Animal Antics

We started the week in News with the Chair of Kilkenny IFA calling for more responsibility from dog owners after another recent sheep kill in the county. More on that here

KCLR Live later followed up with Edward Hayden chatting with TJ Nolan. He’s a dog trainer and kennel owner who, while on-air, outlined what training can and can’t achieve, what training involves, and why dogs can never be left unattended …

Meanwhile, did you know that a seal has landed in the River Nore in Thomastown?

It’s unusual, but not unheard of, that a semiaquatic mammal would be found so far inland.

Lorcan Scott, the Wildlife Officer of the Heritage Council, and local lady Valerie Byrne joined our Sue Nunn for a chat on The Way It Is:

Smarter Travel

There’ve long been calls for smarter travel and new funding announced during the week looks set to better equip the country for cycling and walking. More on that here

In South Kilkenny, one councillor’s calling for a Greyway to be set up. Details of that here

Meanwhile, for those looking to head further afield Tom Britton of Marble City Travel‘s been updating our John Walsh on KCLR Breakfast about the latest developments on heading abroad.

You can hear that chat here:

Fitness Fun

If the current pandemic’s taught us anything it’s been that we all need some time to focus on our fitness.

It’s not always easy though and many wonder how we can get ourselves going outside of a gym setting while also staying within our 5km.

Gardaí in Carlow have an increased focus this weekend on patroling in the town and county to ensure people are staying within their 5km zone. Garda Superintendent Aidan Brennan’s been outlining to our Edwina Grace what that means:

While Jason Quan Fitness joined our Edward Hayden for a chat with some ideas on The Saturday Show, including a bit of an on-air workout for our presenter:

Catch Up

