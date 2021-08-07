The Week: Olympics Over, Festival Fun and Catholic Ceremonies

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on-air and online.

The Olympic Games end this Sunday and we’ll soon be welcoming home our Carlow and Kilkenny athletes who will no doubt be celebrated in their localities following their performances. Drawing to a close too is World Breastfeeding Week and we’ve been hearing why that’s been important.

Ahead of Fáilte Ireland’s updating of guidelines (read those here) we heard from a number of people regarding Communions and Confirmations.

A feast of festival fun is underway this weekend in Kilkenny while Callan’s onto the next big thing.

Olympics Almost Over

The Olympic Games kicked off in Tokyo and as each day passed we uncovered more involvement from those with links to Carlow and Kilkenny.

The last, a horse bred in Gowran, bowed out of the final event, the team one, on Wednesday – its rider Cian O’Connor outlining why here

Before that, the duo had done quite well in the individual category as had been anticipated by a member of the family who had trained the grey gelding – hear that interview with Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here:

Darren O’Neill from Paulstown previously represented Ireland at the Olympics and he relived his experience with Sue Nunn on Wednesday’s The Way It Is …

Communions & Confirmation

On Thursday, restrictions on the attendance of people at weddings were pushed out to allow for 100 people.

But there’s been mixed views on the stance regarding communions and confirmations.

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty is also the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory – he joined our Edward Hayden on Thursday’s KCLR Live to discuss whether or not parishes should continue to follow government guidelines.

Principal of Carlow’s Educate Together Simon Lewis also had something to say on this topic.

He spoke to our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is – listen here:

Arts Feast

The Kilkenny Arts Festival took off on Thursday, rolling out 16 days of events, in-person and online.

Unfortunately, the inaugural outing of Elektra that night had to be cancelled due to the weather, but organisers said the rest of the run looks set to go ahead (read about that here).

Ahead of that, on Wednesday’s KCLR Live our Edward Hayden was joined by festival Director Olga Barry to chat about what’s set to unfold up to next weekend:

While the Butler Gallery’s Anna O’Sullivan told Sue Nunn on The Way It Is about what they’re hosting during the time:

There’s a special installation too at the Kilkenny Skate Park, as composer Brian Irvine outlined on The Way It Is …

Alongside KAF runs the Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival – full details of that here

It incorporates the Thomastown Creative Arts Festival

Breastfeeding Awareness Week

World Breastfeeding Week draws to a close today (Saturday) and earlier this week Edward Hayden was joined on KCLR Live by Anabela Almeida of SuperMummy.ie, Midwife, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and mum of four to explain why the week is so important.

Anabela, who works locally, outlined the benefits and challenges of breastfeeding and the supports available to mothers such as breastfeeding classes and lactation consultations to help those in need of assistance.

Callan Will Be …

“Kells was, Kilkenny is and Callan will be” so runs the old adage and it seems the county Kilkenny town is coming more and more to the fore.

This week, we heard on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn about an exciting venture for the area:

