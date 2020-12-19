The Week: Project Connect in North Kilkenny, tributes to Carlow council engineer and more

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on air and online.

Tributes to Ger O’Brien

The wider Carlow community was in shock following the death of a much-loved family man, sports enthusiast and county council employee Ger O’Brien. Read our news story here

Paddy Browne, President of Tullow RFC and former Director of Services with Carlow County Council, Dan McInerney joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live to pay tribute to their friend and colleague …

Project Connect

A new multiagency approach to keeping in touch with older people in our community was launched this week and is being piloted in North Kilkenny.

Our Edwina Grace was at Muckalee GAA to hear all about Project Connect and to talk to some of those involved.

Read about it and have a listen to representatives of the different organisations involved here

The Business Box

Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office partnered with Team KCLR to offer the county’s business community an opportunity to avail of a series of highly subsidised supports for marketing and promotions.

In addition, participants were also in with a chance to win The Business Box Bonus, a €4,000 advertising package from KCLR.

The Business Box is a series of PR & Marketing Support Programmes designed for Carlow SMEs to support the promotion and marketing of their business in 2020 and beyond.

Winner was announced on The Bottom Line with John Purcell on Saturday morning …

This Is How We Do It

The last 2020 episode in the KCLR Live This Is How We Do It series with reporter Shauna McHugh saw her getting a lesson in mince pie making from Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery …

Four Star Pizza Person of the Week

Catherine nominated her brother as this week’s Four Star Pizza Person of the Week for all the help he gave her and all the family this year, from fixing leaks to broken keys and collecting the shopping. Here is what she had to say on KCLR Lunch with John Keane …

