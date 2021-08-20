The Week: Taliban Takeover Afghanistan, Covid Cases Continue to Climb and the Tragic Death of a Local Woman

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on air and online.

As always, you can join our news team across the day, seven days a week, read the stories on kclr96fm.com and kclrfanzone.com or take us with you on the KCLR app.

The unfolding situation in Afghanistan dominated the headlines, repercussions hitting hard with reactions in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Shock too locally as a tragic death in Donegal turned out to be that of local lady Amanda Kinsella.

With Covid cases on the rise, the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has had to respond with increased protection measures.

We hear about Hide and Scriobh and from The 4 Of Us member Brendan Murphy.

Afghanistan

There was shock around the world this week as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

On The Way It Is with our Domhnall Doyle on Monday evening, the reality of the situation hit home as a locally based Afghan man, Maiwand Banayee, outlined how he moved from Kabul fourteen years ago and has now settled in Kilkenny – they were joined in the conversation by Carlow College‘s Community, Equality & Advocacy Studies Lecturer Stephaine McDermott.

Listen back here:

While earlier in the day KCLR Live‘s Eimear Ní Bhraonáin spoke with Miriam Donohoe from Goresbridge who spent time in the region post 9-11.

She was one of 50 international journalists that crossed the border from Pakistan into Afghanistan following the fall of the Taliban …

Amanda Kinsella

A tragic accident in Donegal on Friday, 13th August over the following weekend revealed the news that the woman who’d died was from Carlow (read that here).

Many tributes were paid to Amanda Kinsella from Bennekerry (more here) and on Monday’s KCLR Live our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin heard some more …

Hide and Scríobh

Edward Hayden spoke to handbag designer Lyndsey Wall from Hide and Scríobh, where leather meets calligraphy, on The Saturday Show.

And the chat started with a modern-day issue many businesses have been experiencing …

Covid Rising

Friday evening saw the highest number of Covid-19 cases in almost seven months reported, with 2,098 new infections across Ireland.

We’d seen an increase too in Carlow and Kilkenny after three confirmed outbreaks across the two counties and the latest 14-day incidence figures had a lot to say (read those here).

While St Luke’s General Hospital saw a trebling of patients with the virus, going from treating three on Monday to nine on Thursday night.

With more expected to present, Clinical Director of the hospital, Professor Garry Courtney, joined our Domhnall Doyle on The Way It Is on Wednesday to outline the situation there and in the wider community …

The 4 Of Us

John Keane’s guests this week included a key member of a well known Irish act.

And he was only delighted to catch up with Brendan Murphy of The 4 Of Us on KCLR Lunch

Catch Up

There’s plenty more from across the week here on KCLR.

You’ll find our news stories here while regular key features from programmes covering a range of topics, including travel, fitness, health care, as well as repeats of our talk shows and more can be found in our Catch Up section.

Best of all, you can read and listen to everything in the KCLR app.